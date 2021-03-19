President John Magufuli made Tanzania a middle Income country.

He rejected a $10 billion loan from China

He didn’t go on state trips outside Africa

He reduced the cabinet’s size from 30 to 19

He banned Government officials from foreign trips & abolished their tax exemptions.

Magufuli accused UK company, Acacia Mining of illegal mining and ordered them to pay $193 billion for undervaluing Tanzania’s gold exports.

Over 250 containers of theirs were seized at Dar es Salaam port.

They paid $300 million and gave Tanzania 16% ownership in 3 mines.

Magufuli introduced free education in government schools in 2016. He acquired 6 Air Tanzania planes, expanded Terminal III of Julius Nyerere International Airport.

He built Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway, Mfugale Flyover, Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, Ubungo Interchange.

Dr. Magufuli built Selander Bridge, Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, Huduma Bora Za afya, Vituo Bora Za Afya, expanded Port of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma Bus Terminal, an LNG plant, a water project, a wind farm project, Uhuru Hospital project, a gold refinery plant, and Magufuli Bus Terminal.

Late President Dr. John Magufuli excelled in infrastructure and financial affairs. He faced numerous accusations of human rights abuses and was accused of repressing the opposition. He also banned explicit images or videos online.

He wasn’t a saint, but was a true son of Africa.