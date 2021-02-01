By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

PRESIDENT KAMBWILI’S SILENCE OVER DR GBM RANTINGS OF HIM GOING BACK TO PF IS MAKING THE ISSUE SO MUCH REAL THAN FAKE THEREFORE ZAMBIANS HAVE THE RIGHT TO QUESTION WHAT’S GOING ON.

Today we analyze the ongoing debate whether or not Dr Chishimba Kambwili the NDC leader is going back to PF or not. It’s a hot issue currently trending and those old enough in politics and well vested with both history and experience usually knows how this ends.

We appreciate and stress the fact that officials of any political party are by oath mandated to defend their leaders at all costs in public even if they will go and vent their anger and lungs out behind the scenes it’s normal and understandable not only in politics, but even marriage, corporate business and so on because every beautiful picture we see today is made up of ugly pieces.

It’s not even something to be ashamed of in politics this is so normal and we have seen this before and we understand how NDC Spokesperson Ms Saboi Imboela feels and what arguments she has to put up with skeptics going against her party’s logics.

NDC leaders can talk their lungs out the ball ends at the president himself Dr Chishimba Kambwili.

If there is a party which is experienced in such Godforbid disappointments today in Zambia is UPND. Hence members usually know how this turns out. They defend to their last voice with great articles, radio or TV interviews but if the subject of the matter is not concerned about it they are left in the cold not just to freeze out but shame and embarrassment how they had to fight back to try and change the situation.

The greatest example is Dr GBM himself how UPND leader’s and members had to battle it out with PF’S propagandists notably Mr Prince Chanda who kept the entire UPND so busy with annoying articles how Dr GBM is going back to PF even when GBM himself refused to the point of holding a press conference at the UPND secretariat calling PF tukabolala that he can never go back to PF what happened after two weeks ?

We are living in a world if information and very sophisticated few things are private hence it’s not common that there could be a smoke without fire.

PF security commander popularly known as Innocent Kalimanshi did a video a week ago revealing how senior officials of PF have been assigned to persuade him into rejoining the party. Mr Kalimanshi spoke alot and the video can be accessed right here on CIC platform because we are partially responsible for his fame we love publishing his videos.

If you watch the video on the above link you will understand what’s going on and it’s not UPND’S fault to question whether or not Dr Chishimba Kambwili the Alliance partner is stable. Allow us to quote one of the CIC commenters by names Mox Emmanuels on Innocent Kalimanshi video in question as he said

(” I don’t think they are speaking from wishful thinking,.. CK has given them signal.., the next thing is a party official to offer a ka welcome, then boom everyone in PF sing ck ck ck ck…then ck holds a press briefing and says… ‘I have heard the call and the open door from PF, the party that I sacrificed for so much, am still consulting my family and will let people know my stance soon’. A week later ck says, ‘ who am I to refuse to go back to my lovely PF, bonse tulibantu elo kulaba ukulufyanya sometimes. Nomba nga Bantu nabakwelele kuti wakana??, my blood has always been green, tiye tubombele pamo bane, Zambia chalo cesu bonse’.”)

His comment attracted a lot reaction agreeing with him. Next thing we saw articles of Dr Chishimba Kambwili saying he can’t keep talking if he gets arrested who will pay his legal fees pass, next thing we see his silence on so many matters going by what he said at the beginning that Zambians don’t seem to be interested in the Affairs of the country as they have left him to be speaking alone and get arrested for it pass boom it’s Dr GBM himself true to Mox Emmanuels prophecy. Dr GBM can rant all he can but he can’t rant from without.

Therfore no one is concluding anything here it’s pieces not adding up and certainly Zambians have seen this before they where not born yesterday.

Both Dr Chishimba Kambwili and Dr GBM are adult politicians who understand tissue game very well. Dr CK of all the people can’t be striken without having a response back in the moment. Before NDC goes in the blaming spree of UPND members comments and judgements they have to mind that the party leadership has no control whosoever how it’s members respond to something that provokes their intelligence hence it would nice for Dr Chishimba Kambwili to respond Dr GBM and refute whatever he is saying truth or lies this is politics propaganda is usually used to spin and prepare or determine or channel the public to a particular understanding before it actually happens.

It’s propaganda that led Greece to conquer Persia in 300 BC over a misunderstanding, it’s propaganda that led to the spin and chain reaction to cause world War 1 when Austria crown Prince was murdered, it’s propaganda that led to the minting of Roman Empire by Octavian ceaser from General Mark Anthony, it’s propaganda that led to Hitler in false public perception about why the need for every male Germany to join the army.

History has taught us with evidence that there is no successful political governance in this world without propaganda leading the way. The PF have unleashed propaganda to prepare the public and divide completely UPND and NDC members and it’s only one person to put everything to rest it’s Dr Chishimba Kambwili the NDC president. For as long he keeps quiet and doesn’t hit back as Imbwili the way he is known Zambians from all walks of life will stop asking but provide their own answers hence stressing the NDC members and leaders in unnecessary defenses.

CIC PRESS TEAM