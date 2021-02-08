IN TONGA WE CALL SUCH PEOPLE AS CILINGALINGA BUYO CITAKWE KWAKUGAMA:

Surely President Levy Mwanawasa was right when he said that UPND needed redemption.

They are now crying for the Amendment of the PUBLIC ORDER ACT, they have forgotten that they boycotted and de-campaigned the process to amend The Constitution and the Public Order Act.

Ba UPND are a conflicted and interesting bunch who seem not to know whether they are going or coming; they don’t know whether they are turning or heading straight. In fact, they don’t question anything as long as it is coming from ba Sammy; when ba Sammy say ‘’jump’’ they don’t ask, “why” they just ask, “how high”, they should jump.

Clearly ba Sammy is holding the entire party hostage. No one is allowed to question anything. Everyone is forced or manipulated to obey without murmuring any divergent view.

The challenge ba UPND have is that they are never driven by patriotism, love or common sense, instead they are consumed and blinded by their bitterness and hatred to the point that they even oppose their own proposals just because it is President Edgar Lungu and PF in the driving seat. They de-campaign and sabotage their own proposals and submissions for constitutional and institutional reforms just because it is President Edgar Lungu and the PF and not ba Sammy and UPND who are in authority to effect those changes. In fact, they would rather drink poison as long it has been provided by their own than drink milk which has been provided by President Lungu. That is how bad things are.

1. In 2011 they sabotaged the amendment of the Constitution at the eleventh hour despite them taking part in the National Constitutional Conference (NCC). They shot down their own submissions just because it was ba Rupiah Banda and not ba Sammy in office.

2. In 2016 they de-campaigned the Referendum that was meant to expand the Bill of Rights to guarantee Zambians, economic and cultural rights such as the right to food, the right to shelter, the right to education among others not because there was anything wrong with the Referendum but rather because it was ba Lungu and not ba Sammy in the driver’s seat.

3. Last year they boycotted their own proposal, their own fight, their own submissions to amend the Constitution, the Public Order Act, The Electoral Commission of Zambia Act, The Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016; they boycotted the process to reform the judiciary, the process to reform ECZ; they short down Bill 10 all because it was ba Lungu and not ba Sammy superintending the process.

Such levels of hatred and bitterness are alarming and extremely counter-productive.

Today they are crying for the amendment of the Public Order Act. How? They had a chance to do so but they shot down Bill 10 and the entire legal and institutional reform process purely out of malice.

True to the words of Levy Mwanawasa, UPND need to redeem themselves. They need to stop drinking from ba Sammy’s chalice of bitterness and hatred and start using common sense, love and patriotism to contribute meaningfully to the development of this country.

Opposition does not mean enmity. We are not enemies, we are simply political rivals under the same yellow, green, orange and black. We may belong to different political parties but we are surely one Zambia, one nation.

The Author, Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, is PF Deputy Media Director.