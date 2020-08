President Lungu Accords Grey Zulu State Funeral, Declares 3 Days Of National Mourning

President Edgar Lungu has accorded freedom fighter and former vice president Grey Zulu a state funeral.

The Head of State has since declared three days of national mourning in honour of Mr Zulu who died on Sunday, aged 95.

Mr Zulu, the last secretary general of UNIP, could have turned 96 on September 3.