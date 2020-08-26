PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU ACCUSES FORMER BOZ GOVERNOR OF COSTING THE ZAMBIAN KWACHA TO REACH k19.80 against US$1.

By Vinoria Mwewa

Zambian president Edgar Lungu has strongly blamed former bank governor who he fired last week of costing the Zambian currency to k19.80 against US$1, president Lungu said Danny Kalyalya is the reason why Zambian economy is not doing good on the other side.

“When I appointed Kalylya as BOZ governor on 2015 our currency was k5.3 against $1 but now it has reached k19.80 close do k20 were he left it and I know it’s because he was working negatively under the influence of the long lasting opposition party which won’t form government in Zambia, that’s why I fired him so people should stop asking questions about my decision.” Said president Lungu.

Speaking to Newspoint Tv, president Edgar Lungu further said he is expecting the new appointed governor to do the needful, concluded that by December 1US$ will be costing at -k7.

Newspoint Tv