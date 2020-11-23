The Economic Intelligence Unit has again predicted that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and President Edgar Lungu will win the 2021 general elections.

In their latest report, the EIU has explained that despite the country defaulting the debt payment and the country having some economic challenges, President Lungu will remain in power beyond 2021.

And the report has further explained that the Coronavirus pandemic has pushed the country into defaulting on debt payments.

The report has also highlighted that there are some small pockets of anxiety among Zambians over the Chinese influence in the business sector.

The latest EIU report was generated on 20th November, 2020.