PRESIDENT LUNGU AND THE PF HAVE BROKEN THE TRUST OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt provincial Chairman

Trust is at a breaking point.The fact that people are quiet does not mean that they are happy. Like they say ” the silence of the river does not depict absence of crocodiles” Many Zambians wish that it was 2021 to deal with this thing called PF. However, it is comforting to note that elections will be held soon.

It takes trust across political parties and across generations to create a durable consensus to reduce economic inequality and poverty. Many Zambians today who supported the PF from inception have no kind words for them. It can only take a miracle to restore the trust of the people.

Surveys of people’s trust in the PF government generally shows a long-term decline, surveys dating back to 2015. As President Lungu thrives on distrust, this trend is unlikely to reverse anytime soon. Alot of unthinkable things have happened since President Lungu came into power. It is folly to think that the PF will restore the diminishing economy. Unless a miracle happens, Zambians can never trust the PF Government again.

Trust in the PF is not a thing that one can literally build, break and then rebuild. Political leaders in the PF cannot simply approve a policy and a budget to rebuild trust in the way that we rebuild worn-out infrastructure.

It takes trust to build trust. The fact that people can no longer question the Government on the gassing report, loadshedding, kwacha depreciation, poor economy, corruption, is one of the indicators that the PF have lost it.

The PF need first to understand clearly the kinds of actions entailed in trustworthy conduct – for example, abstaining from taking advantage of the vulnerable, paying heed to people’s complaints, promising no more than they can deliver. E.g more money in the pockets, job creation and lower taxes. If we adopt these characteristics in our own behaviour, then we are in a much better position to expect them of others.