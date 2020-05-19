Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika summit is currently underway in Harare.

The Heads of State are currently in a closed door meeting at State House in Harare.

President Lungu Writes:

I have joined other Heads of State and Government within the region for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika summit being hosted by Zimbabwe.

The SADC Troika Summit is being held under strict adherence to physical distancing and masking.

Also in attendance is President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi of Botswana, President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique and host President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.