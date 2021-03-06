PRESIDENT LUNGU ASKED TO ACT ON NAMES HIGHLIGHTED IN THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION’S FINDINGS INTO KILLING OF NSAMA NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA

By Lomphande Phiri

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services –GEARS- initiative Zambia is demanding that president Edgar Lungu acts on the names highlighted in the Human Rights Commission’s findings into the shooting to death of national prosecution authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda.

The Human Rights Commission findings have revealed that police officers who were stationed near Cabinet office on 23rd December 2020, are responsible for firing the bullet that killed Mr. Nsama and Mr. Kaunda and that the police command under former Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri gave orders to use live ammunition to disperse the crowd which was showing solidarity to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema when he appeared for questioning at the police headquarters.

The Commission also revealed that statements from Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo and Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo contributed to the arbitrary action by the police which resulted into the killing of the two.

GEARS Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi tells Phoenix News that the police have limited understanding of human rights and this must be dealt with before more lives are lost.

He has further commended the Human Right Commission for its revelation on who was responsible for the death of two innocent souls.

PHOENIX NEWS