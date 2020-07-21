President Lungu Asks Chinese Counterpart For Debt Relief And Cancellation

President Edgar Lungu has asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the competing needs for the country to secure adequate resources to fight Coronavirus while making efforts to stimulate its economy.

Speaking in a telephone meeting with President Xi on Monday, President Lungu China for the support it has so far rendered to Zambia in its fight against COVID-19.

“During the meeting, the two Heads of State acknowledged the excellent relations between the two countries and undertook to further enhance cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels for the mutual benefits of the people of the two countries. The Heads of State called for concerted global efforts and commended the World Health Organisation for its leadership and coordinating role in the fight against Covid19,” President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe stated. “In addition, His Excellency the President thanked His Excellency President Xi for China’s support to Zambia’s COVID-19 response. President Lungu called for debt relief and cancellation in light of the reduced revenue due to the negative impact of the pandemic, as well as competing needs for the country to secure adequate resources to fight the pandemic and to stimulate the economy. The two leaders agreed to continue working closely together to safeguard common interests, including on matters concerning the United Nations Security Council.”

The Head of State reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the aspirations of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which has yielded tangible benefits for Zambia through a number of developmental projects.

“President Lungu also reaffirmed Zambia’s continued support for the ‘One China Policy’ and applauded the introduction of the National Security Law that will ensure that long-term security and prosperity of Hong Kong. President Lungu condemned external interference in China’s internal affairs,” Mr Chipampe stated.