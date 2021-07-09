PRESIDENT LUNGU ASSENTS TO DEBT SWAP FOR CIVIL SERVANTS, VEEP INONGE WINA SAYS

…as Mrs Wina says government understands the challenges which civil servants face in the country

KALABO…Friday, July 9, 2021

REPUBLICAN Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina has assured civil servants in the country that government would intervene in their cry for relief in paying back their loans obtained from different financial institutions and banks.

Mrs Wina has said that the ruling Patriotic Front government under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was alive to all the challenges that the civil servants wee facing hence the decision to help them restructure their payment methods.

She has assured that the money lenders would soon be brought on board to discuss on the best way possible in ensuring that the payment method was rearranged to suit both parties.

“President Edgar Lungu has assented to have a debt swap so that this challenge that you civil servants are facing can be mitigated. Government has taken the responsibility of bringing on board the money lenders so that we can for negotiate the best way possible of rearranging your payment modes,” Mrs Wina revealed.

Her Honour the Vice-President said this when she held a meeting with the Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association (ZACIA) in Kalabo District of Western Province.

Mrs Wina is in the area for a working visit where she is checking on government projects among other programs and is being accompanied in the area by Western Province Permanent Secretary Daniel Bukali and PF Western Province Chairperson Glen Kalimbwe Chingumbe among others.

And Mrs Wina has commended the civil servants for executing their role very well in national development.

She said that it was not easy for civil servants especially those in rural setups like Kalabo to perform effectively well.

Mrs Wina also commended them for their stance in supporting the government of the day in ensuring that no one was left behind in delivering services to the Zambian people as preached by President Lungu.

She has since advised them to remain politically neutral as they continue executing their various duties as civil servants.

Speaking at the same event, ZACIA Chairperson for Kalabo District Likando Mukanwa has assured Her Honour the Vice-President that the civil servants in the area would continue supporting the government of the day in delivering development.

Mr. Mukanwa has informed Mrs Wina that the people in the area were also grateful to the government of President Lungu for the various developmental projects in the area among them the Mongu Kalabo road which was transforming livelihoods in the area.

He has also highlighted the education, health and social security sectors among others as key areas of development that were had been transformed by the PF government under President Lungu.

Meanwhile, Her Honour the Vice-President also had closed door meetings with the Indunas from Kalabo, Liuwa and Sihole in Western Province.