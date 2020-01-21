By Simon Muntemba

President Edgar Lungu has appealed for humanitarian aid from the international community to flood-affected areas in Zambia.

President Lungu says much as his administration is doing everything possible to rehabilitate and resettle the affected people, it is time for well-meaning partners across the globe to help the victims.

Our correspondent Simon Muntemba reports that the Head of State said this when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuumbi paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Lusaka today.

President Lungu who described the rain as a ‘double-edged sword’ thanked Mr Mizuumbi for having taken time to tour the country and appreciate the challenges the people were faced with due to floods caused by heavy rains.

He has acknowledged that flash floods following heavy rains in parts of Zambia have displaced several families who needed urgent humanitarian assistance as the rains disrupted livelihoods.

And Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuumbi has expressed empathy to the Zambian families that have been displaced by floods.

He has pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Zambia and hopes that the displaced families will get the needed aid to enable them live normal lives again.