PRESIDENT LUNGU CAUTIONS FOREIGN ELECTION OBSERVORS

By Hector Simfukwe

President Edgar Lungu has warned foreigners not to interfere in the country’s elections.

President Lungu says people are free to monitor elections but will not be allowed to interfere.

The Head of State says it is sad that some people have travelled from their countries and are telling Zambians who to vote for.

He says Zambia is a sovereign state which is capable of running its own elections.

President Lungu says only the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- is mandated to run elections.

The Head of State said this during the commissioning of the first Generation Unit at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro power station.

The President thanked China for supporting the construction of the power station and for being a good friend who does not interfere in the affairs of other countries.

And President Lungu announced that he is committed to peace.

President Lungu said he has not head other political leaders rebuke their members publicly for taking part in political violence.

He said there is need to promote the values of former President Kenneth Kaunda of One Zambia One Nation motto.

President Lungu said Dr. Kaunda’s contribution to the nation were deliberately buried until the PF administration formed government.

He said it is him and late President Michael Sata who restored Dr. Kaunda’s dignity.

And speaking earlier Senior Chieftainess Nkomenshya Mukamambo the second called for peace during and after elections.

She said Zambians only have one home hence the need to be peaceful.