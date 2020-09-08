PRESIDENT LUNGU CHALLENGED TO OFFER ECONOMIC RECOVERY PLAN AS HE OPENS PARLIAMENT THIS FRIDAY

Financial analyst Maambo Hamaundu says the impending national address to parliament by President Edgar Lungu should provide guidance on the country’s plan for economic recovery.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially open the fifth session of the twelfth national assembly this Friday, September 11, 2020, and Mr. Hamaundu wants the head of state to also update the nation on engagements with the international community including with the international monetary fund -IMF- regarding the quest to improve Zambia’s economy.

Mr. Hamaundu tells phoenix news that he expects the head of state to offer direction and solutions on the ever increasing poverty, debt and unemployment levels.