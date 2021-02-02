Musa Mwenye SC writes……
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia has today sworn in seven Permanent Secretaries. Those sworn in are: Mr. Lennox Kalonde, Captain Davison Kabanda Mulenga, Mr. Royd Mwape Chakaba, Dr. John Phiri, Mr. Emmanuel Ngulube and Mr. Matthew Leston Ngulube.
While as we congratulate the new appointees, it appears to me that all the appointments are from Northern and Eastern provinces! This seems to be the trend now.
There is a reason why our founding fathers worked very hard to, as much as possible, appoint people from all regions and tribes of this country into government.
National cohesion is still very important and no region(s) of this country should feel left out or sidelined from the governance of the nation. It is important that in making any appointments, keen attention must be given not only to tribal balancing but also to gender balancing. After all, we are supposed to be: One Zambia, One nation.
I said it that the appointments are Regionalism.
maybe the have selective fishing nets, such that only a specific kind of fish get caught, or maybe the fishing rods they use are too small to capture certain big breeds.
I don’t see any tribalism am just seeing dullness from the article writer
Let’s not ignore such things happening in our country.soon it will be persons from two provinces leading everything.
The article writer must be an ediot and an egoistic tribalist. How many positions were being filled and how many tribes do we have in Zambia?.
Who is the idiot between you and him?
The myth of one Zambia one nation.
Zambia has more than 73 tribes. Look at appointments and if you who hate what people check for can you tell me out of the 7 appointees from which regions?
No doubt about this. This is pure tribalism at it’s worst. It’s like Zambia belongs to the 2 or 3 regions. What a shame!
The problem to be honest here , other religions people are not patriotic for this country, they will make sure they frustrate govt policies just to make their regional part comes to power ,
And this one of the reason why this mess now in the country .
And you are busy saying the other tribe is tribal,forgetting yourself……let’s spare each other
No doubt. Most, if not all, appointment smell of tribalism. God save this great country of 73 tribes
How can a tribal country be great ? Just see how they are pleading CK & Kabala to get back to the tribal PF party, it’s disgusting.
Tribal appointments can not take the country forward. That is why I insist that former North Western Rhodesia should be separated from the country now called Zambia so that appointments in that country can be made on merit. Wako ni wako syndrome is evil and will not take the country anywhere.