PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu on Sunday claimed the heavy rains being experienced in most parts of the country are because his “prayers were not in vain”.

In a Facebook posting, the Head of State invited his followers to join him “in thanking God for the divine providence of rain.”

“Our prayers were never in vain!” President Lungu wrote.

But rather thanking God with him, most followers laughed at President Lungu’s post saying the rains were as result of the rainy season.

Others challenged him to pray for the free-falling kwacha and the crumbling economy if his prayers were that effective.

One follower responded; “Which prayers baba, we in are rain season?”

“Rains in December your Excellency is automatically designed by God even without your irrelevant national prayers. Pray for the dwindling economy please,” another one wrote.

Malambo M C Owen had this advice for the President; “From the time I was born, the rains have been falling every rainy season. Talk about economics and the welfare of the nation sir. Thank you!”

“Amen your excellence [sic], he has started doing it for Zambia, next he’ll also answer ours too, and you will no longer be our problem.”