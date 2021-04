PRESIDENT LUNGU COMES TO PASTOR MAKEMBO’S AID

Zambia Sports Fans Association Patron Pastor Peter Makembo has disclosed that Republican President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has had come to his aid in his quest to meet medical bills.

Pastor MAKEMBO was speaking when Lusaka Dynamoes FC donated K100,000 towards his medical bills.

Copperbelt Division one side Jumulo FC also donated K10,000 to Makembo as well as an undisclosed amount from other well-wishers.