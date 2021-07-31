Home politics PF President Lungu commissions female boxer as ZAF officer politicsPFSport President Lungu commissions female boxer as ZAF officer July 31, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp World Boxing Council (WBC) Gold Bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri is this morning being commissioned as a Zambia Air Force Second Lieutenant after undergoing training at the Livingstone ZAF base! SECOND Lieutenant Catherine Phiri interacting with Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions manager Chris Malunga. Mr Malunga was instrumental in ensuring that the boxer concentrated on her education.(Picture by KELVIN MUDENDA) 1 COMMENT Well done! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Well done!