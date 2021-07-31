World Boxing Council (WBC) Gold Bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri is this morning being commissioned as a Zambia Air Force Second Lieutenant after undergoing training at the Livingstone ZAF base!

SECOND Lieutenant Catherine Phiri interacting with Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions manager Chris Malunga. Mr Malunga was instrumental in ensuring that the boxer concentrated on her education.
