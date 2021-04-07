Home Affiars Minister Stephen Kampyongo says President Edgar Lungu wants a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia for all.

Mr. Kampyongo said President Lungu’s desire is to see all the ten regions unite to deal with several challenges the country is facing together as one people.

He explained that the PF’s preoccupation now is to bring Zambians to work together and foaster national development for a common good.

Mr. Kampyongo who is PF Member of Central Committee chairperson for security, said national development was a responsibility for every Zambian.

“Our President has instructed us to embrace other people on board as we seek to continue tackling the national challenges and that is why we are ready to work with them push the pro-poor agenda of the PF,” Mr. Kampyongo said.