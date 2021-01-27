PRESIDENT LUNGU COMMUTES KEITH MUKATA AND 245 OTHERS FROM DEATH TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has commuted the jail sentence of UPNDs Keith Mukata and 245 others from death row to life imprisonment.

Mukata who served as Chilanga MP till his conviction for murdering his security guard in 2018 and was sentence of death by hanging had later announced that he had found the Lord and was a pastor in the making.

But Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has announced that President Lungu has commuted 246 prisoners from death row to life imprisonment and a check of the gazette revealed that Mukata was on the list.

Mr. Kampyongo who toured Mukobeko maximum facility in Kabwe today stated that among the inmates who had had their sentences commuted 225 were male and 21 female.

Mr. Kampyongo further added that following this action by the President, President Lungu’s accumulated change of sentences from death to life was now over 630.

And Hon. Kampyongo clarified that government does not favor any inmates based on prominence.

“You are the one who are looking at someone with prominence for us they are all inmates…they are all the same under the law regardless of what status you have in society,” he clarified.

Mr. Kampyongo stated that government was fixated at looking at offender management and doing away with old ways.

He said inmates are being tailored to correctional facilities that have seen the breeding of innovations that have even created employment and it is such projects that were encouraging. -Smart Eagles