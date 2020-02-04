President Edgar Lungu has raised concern over a new movement of deceptive preacher men that are sowing seeds of discord in the country.

And President Lungu says the confusion on the Copperbelt is largely being exacerbated by fearmongering and superstition coming from the new group of false preachers.

The Head of State has since called on the Church to help government to identify t false preachers and those misleading the people.

President Lungu said this during the first sub region Consultative Meeting of Bishops from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile the President said Government has witnessed a growing and worrying trend of men of God getting embroiled in partisan politics.

President Lungu said that Church leaders are not supposed to take political sides but offer guidance to all the politicians.

He said the Church is an institution where all Christians, regardless of their faith run to for counsel.

President Lungu has since thanked the Catholic Church in Zambia for helping the vulnerable without discriminating against anyone.

The Head of State said his government will continue working with the Catholic Church in order to improve the well being of the people .

Speaking at the same event Zambia Catholic Bishops Conference President George Lungu said the meeting is as a result of past consultation.

Bishop Lungu said the meeting will find ways of how the Catholic Church can further it’s agenda of Evangelism.

He said the meeting will also explore way a of pastoral collaboration among the local churches in the three Countries.

And, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone said the Bishops should not forget that their main duty is to preach the gospel.

He also said Bishop should also push politicians to work for the common good of everyone in Society.

ZNBC