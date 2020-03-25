COVID-19 CASES RISE TO 12

…As President Edgar Lungu announces further measures to fight the pandemic

Wednesday…March 25 2020(Smart Eagles)

The number of Coronavirus cases have risen to 12 from the initial 3.

President Edgar Lungu has announced the new development in a televised address to the nation Wednesday morning.

The head of state announced that 10 more cases have now been identified bringing the number to 12 and said 11 of them had travelled abroad in recent weeks and acquired the disease from the outside country while 1 had come into contact with them locally and that they have all been quarantined.

The President has since directed that all missions abroad and departments of Immigration must be alert to review the issuance of visas for people wanting to travel to Zambia as well as all ports of entry into the country for all travellers from countries affected by COVID-19.

“Travellers will be allowed entry into Zambia, however, upon screening those who exhibit symptoms they will be quarantined in a medical facility for treatment while all other travellers without symptoms will be quarantined for atleast 14 days at thier own cost” President Lungu said.

The President has also emphasized that public gatherings such as conferences, weddings ,funerals, festivals are to be restricted to atleast 50 people subject to them complying with public health authority guidelines while restaurants must operate only on a take-away delivery basis.

“All bars, night clubs ,casinos, cinemas and gyms must close. All international flights to and from Harry Mwanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Mfuwe international airports are suspended instead all international flights should land at and depart from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport only to ensure efficiency and effective screening of travellers,as well as following them up by our health authorities” he announced.

He said these measures shall be effected from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020 and shall be observed for the initial period of 14 days and will be constantly reviewed depending on how the pandemic evolves.

“It’s the duty of my government to ensure that every Zambian is protected from this disease.My government has been taking proactive measures even before the current cases were identified and pronounced and went ahead to directed that schools, colleges and universities be closed prematurely to protect pupils and students, teachers and lecturers” he said.

And the head of state has expressed concern with of adherance to the measures that have been put in place stating that he has personally observed multitudes patronizing bars or freely hugging and shaking hands at funerals contrary to health advise.

“Let me say this, if your lifestyle has not changed in the past few weeks then you are doing something wrong and endangering both yourself and your neighbor and loved ones” he observed.

President Lungu has also thanked donor community , business houses, NGOs, traditional leaders ,the church and citizens for actively supporting and working with government in addressing and mitigating the pandemic at various levels and further advised for community participation in order to win the coronavirus fight.

