PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT MUSEVENI, JOE BIDEN

Lusaka, (Wednesday, 20th January 2021)-

His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has congratulated His Excellency, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on Thursday, 14th January, 2021.

President Lungu says President Museveni’s victory shows the confidence and trust that the Ugandan people have in him.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s victory has once again shown the hope, confidence, and trust that the people of Uganda have in him to continue steering the country to prosperity.”

President Lungu says he shares President Museveni’s belief that poverty can only be wiped out of Africa if the grassroots are empowered to produce food for home consumption and the surplus for sale so that they earn capital.

President Lungu adds that it is agriculture that shall end hunger in Africa as President Museveni always says.

“I am confident that Zambia and Uganda shall continue enjoying cordial relations under Mr Museveni’s leadership,” President Lungu says.

And President Lungu has congratulated Mr Joseph R. Biden Jr. for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

President Lungu says Zambia and the United States of America enjoy great bilateral relations and is confident that this will continue under President Biden. _________________________________________________________________________

Issued by: SIGNED ISAAC CHIPAMPE

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT (PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)