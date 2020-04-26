Political analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has claimed that President Edgar Lungu could be banking on an acceleration of Covid-19 deaths in order to use to postpone the holding of the August 2021 elections.

Dr Sishuwa said President Lungu’s decision to relax measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 could be aimed at creating an environment favourable for the mass explosion of the virus in Zambia which could then see him postpone the elections.

Writing on Twitter, Dr Sishuwa said “In attempt to delay the election, President Lungu could be relying on Article 81 (2) of the Constitution, notice how eager he was to emphasise the coronavirus as a “war against the country” in yesterday’s address.”

Under Article 81 (2), with a mere simple majority, the National Assembly could vote to postpone the holding of a general election for not more than 12 months when the Republic is at war.

He said the postponement of elections could be President Lungu’s potential motivation.

“When it comes to mischief, he is very creative. Otherwise, his decision does not make sense. Going by the public response so far, many would rather see churches closed. The question is: what motivated President Lungu to reopen them?”

He said the PF could argue that the Republic is at war and ask the ConCourt to confirm their interpretation.

“Would the spread of the virus accelerate if churches, which facilitate mass gatherings, were not reopened? The limited transmission of the disease so far has been encouraging. That could change with the relaxation of the measures that were responsible for the limited transmission.”