President Edgar Lungu has announced a reduction of his salary and that of his cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent; a move that comes barely 24 hours after the Energy Regulation Board announced a hike in both electrify tariffs and fuel prices.

The President has also directed the Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti to cascade the directive to all Non Unionised Public Officers including parastatal executives.

The slashing of salaries of highly paid officers in both the government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase of fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced yesterday by the ERB.

The President said he fully understood the challenges that Zambians are facing but he is optimistic that the economy will rebound in 2020 due to the measures that government is putting in place, including the implementation of cost-cutting measures relating to travel of senior officials and protecting the vulnerable through ring-fencing the resources to social sectors.

On today’s directive, the President said public officers in the highest salary brackets will have their salaries cut by 20 percent whereas those in the middle will have their salaries reduced by 15 percent and those in the lower rung will be down by 10 percent.

The President said much as the increase in the pricing in the two essential commodities was inevitable, Zambians needed a cushion and hence the directive.

President Lungu said he has shown the way and those willing to work with him should be ready to sacrifice.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.