PRESIDENT LUNGU DECLARES DAY OF NATIONAL MOURNING FOR LATE MAGUFULI

His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has declared tomorrow, Friday 26th March as a day of national mourning in honour of late Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

President Lungu has also described the late Dr. Magufuli as a great son of Africa, adding that he will always be remembered by Tanzanians for his resolve to bring about socioeconomic transformation and prosperity.

Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti has confirmed that the period of mourning will run from 06 hours to 18 hours, and flags should fly at half-mast.

Dr. Miti has told ZNBC news in a statement that programs of entertainment nature should be postponed or cancelled.

Dr. Magufuli died last week on Wednesday 17th March and will be put to rest tomorrow.