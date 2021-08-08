By Darious Kapembwa

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared August 13 a public holiday.

Zambia goes to the poll on Thursday August 12, 2021.

President Lungu feels that this will allow for smooth completion of the electoral process.

‘’In order to allow a smooth completion of the electoral process, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has declared Friday, 13th August 2021, the day after the general elections as a public holiday. This, therefore, means that both Thursday, 12th August 2021 and Friday, 13th August 2021 shall be non-working days,’’ read a statement from his principal private secretary and secretary to cabinet Dr Simon Miti.

‘’Zambia will be holding general elections on Thursday, 12th August 2021. According to Article 56 (2) of the Constitution (Amendment) No. 2 of 2016, the day on which a general election is held is a public holiday.

Nonetheless, all institutions that provide essential services should ensure that they put measures in place to avoid disruption of services. As the country goes to the polls, the Government wishes to appeal to all eligible voters to turn up in numbers on 12th August and exercise their right to vote.’’