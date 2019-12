PRESIDENT LUNGU DECLARES TODAY A HALF WORKING DAY

President Edgar Lungu has declared today December 24, 2019 as a half-working day for public service workers to enable them to prepare for Christmas celebrations tomorrow.

According to Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said in a statement issued yesterday that Government through the President has also given all public service workers a half-working day on December 31 this year to give them enough time to prepare for New Year celebrations.