PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has backed Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

“If those boys said what they said and Bowman felt that they’ve insulted the President and says ‘this is too far…you’re insulting my father,’ should that give reason for people to take to the streets?”

The Provincial Minister has recently sparked outrage amongst artistes and youths on social media in the way he defended the Head of State.

Zambian Dancehall singer Brian Bwembya, popularly known as B’Flow and Photographer Chellah Tukuta have been critical of the government over alleged mistreatment of Zambian workers by Chinese investors and alleged corruption.

On Wednesday, Lusambo at a press briefing said he would not allow people to insult the presidency.

He later demanded for Gospel Musician Kings Malembe and the other two to apologise.

Only Kings apologised with B’Flow and Chellah sticking to what they said earlier.

Human rights activists have condemned the Minister saying he was infringing on people’s freedom of expression.

Lungu, speaking when he addressed hundreds of supporters in Chirundu district on Saturday said:

“We have information that some people are ganging up under the name of civil society organisation to bring anarchy because they are saying the freedom of speech has been threatened by remarks attributed to Honourable Lusambo.”

“If this continues, we’ll tolerate it but if the law is broken, we’ll deal with you as lawbreakers,” he added.

