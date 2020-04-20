President Edgar Lungu so loves his Bill 10, that even in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, he is still out in full force campaigning for the Bill.

Lungu is burning the candle from both ends, one hand is fighting coronavirus, yet the other hand is dishing out and fighting for the Bill.

Whatever is contained in the Bill could be very important to him, some would say.

His team is out in full force campaigning for the Bill and they have been in the Eastern Province, after covering areas such as Nyimba, Petauke, Chipata, Katete, and Chadiza among others.

They are explaining the contents of the Bill and giving out fliers.

During one of the visit, Head of the team Chishala Chilufya thanked the traditional leaders for being Patriotic in civic education by allowing the team to conduct door to door awareness campaign on the contents of bill number 10.

Commenting on the Bill, the other day, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said they would stop at nothing in campaigning for the Bill. He urged parliamentarians from his party to go down to the people in full force and convince them that the Bill is a good piece of legislation.

Meanwhile, the Bill have been condemned by some sections of the society, they say it gives the President too much power to do as he pleases, and takes away parliament’s oversight role.