PRESIDENT LUNGU DEMANDS FOR A REPORT ON YESTERDAY’S MURDERS

He wrote:

Fellow Citizens,

First of all, my heart goes out to the families of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda, both of whom were killed by an unknown assailant or assailants yesterday in Lusaka. I am grieving with the families of these victims. My sincere condolences to the families.

I have taken a moment to reflect on these senseless murders, and I have spoken to the Inspector General of Police to find out what could have happened. As you heard from the Inspector General of Police yesterday, police are investigating this matter for the motive and to find out who is behind these killings.

I am directing the Inspector General of Police to use every resource available to fully investigate these murders as quickly as possible. I must receive the report by Monday, 28th December 2020.