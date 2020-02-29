Constitution lawyer John Sangwa says President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest the 2021 elections.

Speaking on Public Discussion forum this yesterday broadcasted live on Prime TV monitored , Sangwa insisted that the constitution does not allow President Lungu to seek for reelection in 2021.

John Sangwa

Sangwa explained that the interpretation by the Constitutional Court applies in the case of a Vice president who takeover serves less than three years of his predecessor.

The prominent Lusaka lawyer and Law Lecturer explained that the Constitution is clear on the matter. He said the Constitution says one cannot seek election more than twice adding that the period one has served only applies to the Vice president.

Sangwa explained that President Lungu has twice been elected in 2015 and 2016 saying contesting 2021 will be unconstitutional.

He said it will be interesting to see how Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will treat President Lungu’s nomination if he goes ahead to run for 2021.

Sangwa urged Zambians to ensure the Bill 10 is not enacted as it will be difficult to challenge President Lungu’s nomination. He said Zambians will have an opportunity to challenge President Lungu’s nomination within seven days after filing in.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nchidano who was on the panel said it will be easy to handle President Lungu’s nomination because the statutory are clear.

When asked by someone in the audience to categorical on whether President Lungu qualifies to contest 2021, the Director said the ECZ legal team will advice when time comes.