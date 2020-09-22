By ZR Reporter

PF Copperbelt Mobilization Committee chairman Bowman Lusambo has said President Edgar Lungu does not sleep as he is working hard for the people of Zambia.

Speaking in Mufulira on Sunday when he met the party officials and residents, Mr Lusambo, who is also Kabushi PF member of parliament and Lusaka Province Minister, asked farmers to support President Lungu’s government by selling their maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

“We expect the farmers to remember the government, if farmers can come up with a move to just sell two bags to the government. We give our FISP to farmers but we end up seeing our maize in Congo and other countries, this is not fair. President Lungu is not sleeping but busy working for the people. So why should some small scale farmers opt to sell their maize to other countries? So in the 2020 farming season, the farmers should remember us also as we give them inputs also,” Mr Lusambo said.

And when he addressed a rally at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira, Mr Lusambo said President Lungu will win the 2021 general elections because he has done a lot for the people of Zambia.