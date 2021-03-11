By Mabvuto Phiri

President Lungu drops ambitious Chanda and Lubusha ahead of adoptions

‘As he tells daughter to step down’

Nathan Chanda and Andrew Lubusha have temporary lost their positions, as Patriotic Front [PF] Party Provincial Chairpersons for Copperbelt and Eastern Province, respectively.

According to correspondence, Chanda, who is also Lunashya Mayor, has since been replaced by Bernard Zulu while Alexander Miti replaces Lubusha in the interim.

Chanda is eying Roan while Lubusha is eying the Chipangali parliamentary seat currently occupied by Minister-in-Infrastructure, Vincent Mwale.

Party secretary General, Davies Mwila discloses that the President has therefore further appointed the following to act, as provincial chairpersons on temporal basis;

Simon Lwando – Luapula, Glen Chingumbe – Western, Justine Mutale – Muchinga and Kenneth Sinfukwe Mulwanda – Central.

Mr. Mwila adds that all those wishing to contest either, as Mayors, Council Chairpersons, councillors or Members of Parliament have since been directed to step aside on temporal basis until the general elections.

The presidential decision is however, seen as an attempt to cripple the advantageous Provincial Chairpersons, who have been heavily fighting with the sitting Members of Parliament for adoptions especially in the Eastern and Copperbelt province.

The respective Provincial Chairpersons will be now have to test their popularity with their own structures and Central Committee chaired by President Edgar Lungu.