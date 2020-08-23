PRESIDENT DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU EMPOWERS SESHEKE MARKETEERS AND TRADERS WITH REVOLVING AND START UP CAPITAL.

Creating a Platform of Exposure.

President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has empowered over 200 marketeers and traders of Sesheke district in Western province. Those that received the Empowerment are those who sell vegetables, dry foods and groceries.

The Empowerment was disbursed through the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund by its National Coordinator Clement Tembo. Speaking to the beneficiaries, Clement Tembo urged the women to put to good use the funds received.

” H.E Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was raised by a strong woman who was a marketeer like you,the President knows that without you our mothers they wouldn’t be this Zambia . It’s for this reason he sent me to deliver this Empowerment for you, if you used to order one box of tomatoes now you can order three or four” said Clement Tembo.

Sesheke was part of the many districts the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund Team visited on a tour of western province were cooperatives,associations, women and youth groups were empowered with various life changing programs.

END////

Released by

PEIF

PR & Communications Team.