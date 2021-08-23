By Michael

23/08/2021

I may not be a law practitioner either Lawyer or Judge but the pardoning should be for people who have reformed and shown remorse to society. This is contrary to how the President released those criminals. By now we all know that the pardon was meant for 3 people:

1. Mohan

2. Kambwili

3. Keith Mukata.

People like Chella Tukuta were not pardoned on merit but just to please the nation. If truly Chella had a crime of defamation on Dora then, when was Chella Tukula arrested and how long was the sentence, how long has he saved.

Contrary to this, How can the President pardon ba Chishimba Kambwili who has never even saved a day of his sentence? Kambwili is not even remorseful. He even still have cases going on in courts then the President pardon him?,No ways. If there was a way, Kambwili should be back in prison. Further when was Keith Mukata sentenced? How long was his sentence, how long has he saved his sentence? If my memory save me well, Keith was sentenced in 2018 meaning he has saved less than 5 years at most and he is out? No ways Mr President, this criminal need to enjoy jail sentence.

If you look at the 2 Chinese criminals who brutally murdered a security guard Evaristo Chileshe in kasama in 2018. These guys have been on death row for 3 years and today they are pardoned by the President who says he is a lawyer and understands the law of the nation.

The killer of Michael Mabenga’s daughter who was sentenced to death in 2012 has been pardoned. David Chitika killed his wife in 2010.

Does President Lungu really understand our law? If the release was about Mohan, he should have just pardoned him ad leave others in jail. Surely Kambwili, Keith, David, 2 Chinese never needed to be outside for now. This is a mockery to the nation and the families affected by the murder. For CK, he has shown no remorse to the nation, he has criminal case of forgery running in court and today he is let free from the prisons he never even slept in.

It’s sad to see how the head of state can act like this.

