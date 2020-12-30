(SPIT IT OUT LET IT OUT)

A story by Michael Zulu).

PRESIDENT LUNGU FIRES A STRAY BULLET AND IT LANDS ON BONNY KAPESO’S HEAD MISSING THE TARGET.

Police IG (PIG) Kanganja and Minister of Home Affairs Hon Kampyongo have escaped unhunt from Presidential bullet in a fight to put the police service in order while the seemingly innocent Bonny Kapeso has been used as a sacrificial lamp. If the Chipolopolo team is not doing well today, do you fire the captain or you fire the Coach? if police service is not doing well then who should be fired? I thought it’s the IG and his Minister first.

Kanganja must go. Firing Bonny Kapeso then should be a starting point but it should go all way to IG and Minister. As at now the President has a duty to fire his unruly team before Zambians fire him in 2021.

For how long has PIG been in office and how much damage has been cased by or in police service? Who was the PIG when:

-Mapenzi was shoot dead by police?

– When Vespers was killed by police through teargas suffocation?

– When riots spark out in sesheke elections,

– When little boy Frank Mugala was shoot dead police?

– When PEP President Sean Team was hacked daylight by PF cadres in the presence of police guard?

– When PF card Emmanuel JJ Banda stormed central police, stole money, beat up police?

For how long has PIG been in that office that The President can give him 6 months to sort out the mess he created in over 3yrs +?. The same goes to Hon Kampyongo. I wonder why President Lungu is allowing his advisors to paint mud on his face.

Bonny Kapeso has been sacrificed for beating up PF cadres especially during Hon Chitalu Chilufya court case. In his remarks Deputy PIG said every crime will get an equal share irrespective of affiliation. He warned cadres that he will break their bones because be is paid to bring order in the nation. This is the person our President decide to fire. No Mr President, you needed to fire Kampyongo and Kanganja.

They are messing up the nation. But truthful speaking President Lungu has decided to keep Kanganja for campaign time. If you look at 6 months from now, its June which collide with nomination days. Between now and June, our nation will still be in an orchestrated mess. Zambians should not expect any change to this. There is purely no sanity and clean up which Kampyongo and Kanganja will bring. Its all a shame to the republic. Let’s mourn our lost souls and await for more unexplained situations in the hands of police. Firing Kapeso is not enough Mr President. The question is why is President Lungu avoiding letting go of Kanganja and Kampyongo?.

CIC PRESS TEAM