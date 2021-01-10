HEALTH MINISTER DR CHITALU CHILUFYA FIRED.

Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya has been fired.

This is contained in a statement from State House issued this evening.

President Edgar Lungu has terminated the appointment of the Mansa Central Lawmaker and has since appointed Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament and Minister of Water Affairs, Hon Jonas Kamima Chanda, as the new Minister of Health.

And Raphael Nakachinda has been appointed as new Minister of Water Affairs Development and Sanitation.

This is contained in a statement issued by State House Press & Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

A financial scandal involving the supply of $17million worth of medicine was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

It has been established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.