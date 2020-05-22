PRESIDENT LUNGU FLIES AROUND IN US$130M JET BUT CAN’T FIND US$2.5M TO INVEST IN A GOLD MINE ON BEHALF OF CITIZENS

By Chishala Bwalya

Sir you bought a jet at 130 million USD to move around the weldi albeit begging for money, yet your regime can’t invest 2.5 million in a Gold mine so that the very citizens that employed you can benefit.

If ever there was a regime that has shown why slavery took place in Africa, it is by far this one you head sir- you care only about your stay in power, your govt officials are swimming in unexplained riches and every day, we get corruption reports without any real prosecution to halt the same.

Are you aware Sir that we have Gold and that under your stewardship, ZCCM has had to look for a foreign investor to pump in 2.5 million as you flew to Zimbabwe in a jet worth 130million USD?

We sit on Gold mines and we are busy running around the world begging for money if this doesn’t amount to a total failure in leadership, then nothing does!

2021 Bally will fix this! Imwe mbuya mwakangiwa!