Zambia’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Anthony Mukwita says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a frontrunner in the August 12, 2021 general elections following numerous development and economic successes achieved in the last five years.

Speaking on Capital FM in Lusaka today Mr Mukwita pointed out that President Lungu’s track record speaks for itself considering the extensive infrastructure development across the country and economic growth achieved in the last five years.

The Zambian envoy further stated that the Head of State has scored a major economic success following the appreciation of Kwacha against the United States Dollars and other major convertible currencies.

The Kwacha has made bullish gains against the United States, dropping from ZMK23.00 to ZMK18.00 in 48hours making it the best performing currency in the world as reported by Bloomberg .

Mr Mukwita attributed the major leap of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies to President Lungu’s sound economic policies and the bumper harvest in the agricultural sector bearing fruit.

Mr Mukwita said that international investors are more comfortable in dealing with experienced governments and stable economic fundamentals.

“President Lungu is a frontrunner in this election due unbeatable track record having stabilized the economy amidst the pandemic which has thrown a lot of countries into recession.” Mr Mukwita said.

Mr Mukwita noted that President Lungu will emerge victorious over the 16 presidential contestants with ease because they have little to offer.

Mr Mukwita disclosed that Zambia could attract a huge chunk of the €400 Billion Euros in the mining sector by 2030. He noted that President Lungu’s and PF administration sound and stable economic policies has attracted some Germany companies with intentions of setting manufacturing plants for vehicle components.

The Zambian Ambassador explained that once this was achieved it would lead to job creation and employment of more 50 per cent of unemployed youths.

“President is a pace setter and his deliverables are indelible and unprecedented record.” Mr Mukwita said.