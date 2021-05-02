[PHOTO FOCUS]: PF ADOPTS HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AS ITS AUGUST 12, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has presented His Execellency, Dr. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with his Certificate of Adoption as party President in the upcoming August 12, General Elections.

This comes after his successful re-election as party President at the recently held General Conference and subsequent successful application to contest as Republican President on the PF ticket for this year’s August polls.

PF National Chairperson Hon Samuel Mukupa and Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila signed and presented the Certificate to President Lungu during the meeting by the Members of the Central Committee (MCC) in line with the stipulations of the PF Constitution.

President Lungu accepted the Certificate during the even which was witnessed by the Republican Vice President, Her Honour Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina, all Members of the Central Committee and other senior party officials at the Mulungushi International Conference Center.

And Hon Mwila said President Lungu had followed the provisions of the PF Constitution and his adoption was final.

📸 | SMART EAGLES | MULUNGUSHI INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE | Saturday, May 1, 2021 | #SmartEagles2021