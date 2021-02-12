PRESIDENT LUNGU GUARANTEES LAW AND ORDER AHEAD OF THE AUGUST ELECTIONS

… as he urges all eligible voters to turn up in numbers and exercise their right to vote.

By Smart Eagles

His Excellency President Edgar Lungu says he will ensure that law and order prevails before, during and after the elections.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address to Parliament on the ‘Progress made in the Application of National Values and Principles ,’ President Lungu said all eligible voters should turn up in numbers and exercise their right to vote.

He said the PF Government is committed to ensure that the elections are peaceful.

President Lungu called on all stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure that the country remains peaceful even after the elections.

And President Lungu has guaranteed the safety of journalists as they carry out their duties ahead of the August 12 polls.

He said the media will continue to play an important role as the country’s fourth estate.

President Lungu said he is a firm believer of Press freedom and urged the public to allow journalists to carry out their work freely.

The Head of State however, urged journalists to observe the Electoral code of conduct and avoid receiving gifts as this may compromise their work.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has warned social media abusers of stern action.

He said Cabinet will soon introduce the Cyber security and Crime Bill of 2021 to parliament.

President Lungu said the Bill is aimed at preventing cyber crimes.