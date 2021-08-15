PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS A CHOICE TO EITHER GO AS A STATESMAN OR RISK LEAVING AS A DISGRACED FORMER LEADER – NASON MSONI

Mr Lungu’s insistence that the elections where not free and fair is absolute hogwash. In a way this argument is in essence diminishing his own standing as a former head of state.

In the circumstances Mr Lungu has a choice to either go as a statesman or risk leaving as a disgraced former President.

Our unsolicited counsel to him is that he needs to reflect through his unbecoming behavior before it is too late.

The overwhelming number of voters who turned up to vote against him should tell him that Zambians are feed up and are not interested in him being in state house anymore.

And so it is absolutely risky for him to continue to provoke citizens by insisting on staying on in state house through the making of outrageous and baseless arguments. He has miserably lost the elections and he has also lost the argument for remaining in government.

We urge him to concede defeat and stop stretching the patience and the loyalty of Zambians.

Nason Msoni