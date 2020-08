President Edgar Lungu, has appointed Dr Francis Chipimo, Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor-operations as acting Central Bank Governor pending ratification of Mr. Christopher Mvunga, as new Bank Governor by the National Assembly next month.

He became Deputy Governor following the appointment of Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu as Minister of Finance.

Dr Chipimo, is a younger brother to former National Restoration Party Leader Elias Chipimo Jnr.