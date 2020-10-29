Former First Lady Christine Kaseba-Sata has said that President Edgar Lungu has carried on with the vision of late President Michael Sata.

Dr. Kaseba-Sata has since advised people criticizing the debt that Zambia has accumulated, to also look at the infrastructure that has been built using the same borrowed money. The Former First Lady said that she is surprised to see many roads that have been built in different districts of the country.

Speaking to Journalists in Lusaka today on the sidelines of the sixth memorial of late President SataDr. Kaseba-Sata said that it is the same infrastructure that will help the country to make more money in the long term and that it will not be possible for the country to make progress without proper infrastructure.

Dr. Kaseba-Sata added that Zambians will one day appreciate the importance of the infrastructure that the PF is putting in place.

President Edgar Lungu was among several Zambians who attended the memorial. The President was joined by Cabinet Ministers, PF officials and opposition political party leaders among others.

And Catholic priest Father Charles Chilinda urged Zambians to love one another. Father Chilinda said late President SATA promoted love among Zambians.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Chanda Kasolo thanked President Lungu for the support he has been rendering to the Sata family. Mr. Kasolo who is former information permanent secretary urged the PF to continue serving the interests of the poor.

He said the Sata family is aware that the PF was formed for every Zambian and will continue supporting the ruling party. Mr. Kasolo further said the Sata family has found a home in PF and wants President Lungu to continue.