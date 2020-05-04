“PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS INSTITUTED INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE DEATH OF IAN MUTAMBO”-DR. CHILUFYA

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu has instituted investigations into the deviation of laid down operations against COVID-19 leading to the death of one Health Personnel Ian. Mutambo.

And Dr. Chilufya has called on the public not to sensationalize the death but allow the bereaved family to mourn the departed in peace as investigations go on.

He says Government is devastated with Ian’s death and will ensure that thorough investigations are conducted .

He says accurate information on the matter will be availed to the public in due course .

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has indicated that the Ministry of Health has in the last 24 hours conducted 811 COVID-19 tests, out of which, 13 have come out positive .

This brings to the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 137.

No Recoveries have been recorded .

