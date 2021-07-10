PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS MASSIVELY INVESTED IN YOUTHS BY MAKING THEM INNOVATIVE AND HELPED THEM BECOME SELF RELIANT. – NAWAKWI

Lusaka….Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has changed the lives of many youths by massively investing in them.

She said president Lungu has always promoted entrepreneurship in youths to allow them have something to do.

Speaking when she addressed young people in Matero, Mrs Nawakwi said President Lungu deserves every vote from young people.

She has since called on them to have innovative minds and not just depend on employment from government.

Mrs Nawakwi said Youths should come up with business ventures to sustain themselves.

She clarified that no one can ‘magically fix’ anything for Youths because hard work is the only way there is to make a living.

“President Lungu understands that youths have potential to do great things thereby supporting their ideas with finances,” she added.

“There is need to encourage youths to come up with business ventures to sustain themselves so that they do not depend on employment from government.”

She said under the ruling Patriotic Front, young people have been given chances and opportunities to grow and develop their businesses.

“Look at me, I am educated and have degrees from abroad but I choose to grow tomatoes and Vegetables thereby giving employment opportunities to many people. I also produce sausage, you can also do it,” she said.

“Youths should be innovative and set up businesses and not depend on getting jobs in government.”

