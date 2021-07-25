PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS NO COMPETITOR, THE REST ARE MERE FRUSTRATED JOKERS – NAKACINDA

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has no competitor in the August 12 elections, former Water Minister, Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has said.

Mr. Nakacinda says there is nothing the rest 15 candidates contesting can offer to Zambians and for that fact Zambians should consider them as mere jokers.

He says President Lungu has scored in all fronts and the others have nothing to point at hence they do not derseve to be voted.

“You can’t have a bunch of frustrated people wanting to quench their frustrations by being President of Zambia when they have nothing to offer.

In this election, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has no competitor all the rest are jokers and not worth discussing about,” he says.

He says development is speaking for itself in all parts of the country.

“The development in all parts of the country is evident enough for all. We can feel it, we can touch it and it’s tangible.

Speaking during a live Smart Eagles programme dubbed Round Table, Mr. Nakacinda says “the only thing the opposition is left with is to be arch-critics and offering nothing”.

And the former Lawmaker says the financial market is heading the right direction because President Edgar Chagwa Lungu And Patriotic Front are committed to bettering lives of Zambians.

Mr. Nakacinda says the gaining of the Kwacha in the last 24 hours is impressive.

He adds that the confidence President Lungu has instilled in good governance is making the economy project on a positive note.

And Mr. Nakacinda says the economy is improving because of the policies put in by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu And the Patriotic Front.