By Julia Malunga

SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says he cannot state whether or not President Edgar Lungu will take any action against his Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya for justifying the use of public transport to ferry COVID-19 samples because the Head of State has not said anything yet to that effect.

When asked to state if President Lungu would heed to mounting public pressure on the matter, Chipampe said the President had not communicated to him if there was a decision to take action on Dr Chilufya.

“Decisions like that are made by the President himself. I wouldn’t be the right person to respond on that. As you know, I am just in charge of the President’s communication. So what he communicates to me is what I communicate to the people. But you should also know that the Minister talked about those investigations. So, really, there is no difference between what the Minister is saying and what the President is saying. I think he (Dr Chilufya) made it clear today (Monday) when he was speaking…I am sure you heard what he said during the briefing. I think the Minister was saying that, ‘they are still investigating to find out where was the transport’ and so all that will come out once the investigations are out,” said Chipampe.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old biomedical technologist Ian Muntambo died in accident when he was transporting COVID-19 samples from Solwezi to Lusaka using a Power Tools bus.

And at his COVID-19 update briefing, Sunday, Dr Chilufya said it was not uncommon for health workers to use public transportation for such sensitive tasks.

He explained that Ian used public transport to deliver samples because the Ministry vehicles were being used for other activities.

“It is important to note that the packaging of the samples is triple-layer and there is no risk of samples being in contact with people on the conveyance. Furthermore, the box where we put triple-layers sample is…isolated and this not uncommon. The situation in Zambezi where Muntambo was coming from was such that there was a decision made for Ian to transport the samples using public conveyance because the vehicles available were utilized for referral of patients. At that particular time, a decision was made that they didn’t want to delay and they used public transport,” narrated Dr Chilufya.

But in a Facebook post later in the evening, the Head of State said it was against government policy to ferry samples in such a manner.

“Fellow citizens, I am heartbroken that a dedicated health worker and biomedical student Ian Muntambo, aged 24, lost his life as he travelled on the Power Tools bus from Kabompo that plunged into the Kabompo River on May 2, 2020. This is contrary to my government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the front-line of fighting this deadly disease. It is unfortunate that a health worker on such a crucial assignment could be subjected to public transport. I am instructing the Minister of Health to work with the investigative wings to understand how this unfortunate incident occurred. I urge the Ministry, provincial and district health offices to immediately ensure all the necessary logistics are in place to avoid such risks in the fight against COVID-19. While I understand the urgency of getting suspected COVID samples to labs, this risk must never be taken again. My heart is broken. I join the Muntambo family in mourning this untimely and painful death. May the soul of Ian Muntambo rest in eternal peace,” posted President Lungu.

President Lungu’s followers, however, called for stern action.

“Your Excellency, so much money has been donated to the Ministry of Health, surely, can we still be waiting for the samples to be put on a Power Tools bus? The Ministry should have vehicles ready on standby everywhere like we see in campaigns when vehicles out-number trees in the districts! These samples were supposed to be ferried by a Ministry of Health vehicle…take action and use the authority we have given you,” urged Chola Billy.

Another follower, Christopher Mwale, said he eagerly awaited President Lungu’s further action.

“This is negligence on the part of government so heads must roll! Don’t be afraid, Mr President, to discipline those found wanting, including the Minister of Health himself. We are waiting for your action to see if really you are in charge and that you can bite! In fact, responsibility in law on negligence involves you also in the loss of life of the young man as a person in charge of all government systems,” stated Mwale.

Taking note of the donated fuel, another follower, Victor Haatila, wondered why it was not being utilized in fighting COVID-19.

“This is the result of having a lot of corruption in the country! How can one use public transport to transport such important samples when people are donating a lot of fuel and money to fight COVID-19? Someone should be fired and others retired in national interest,” said Haatila

Meanwhile, Sylvester Chongo called for President Lungu to resign if he failed to fire Dr Chilufya.

“The only instruction you should be giving your Minister of Health is what time he needs to tender in his resignation at your office, failure to which you should resign as President. The lack of seriousness by the Ministry of Health on this is deeply shocking! Focus will be on your action because of this embarrassing and unacceptable episode. We will not allow our nation to be in the limelight for all wrong and embarrassing reasons. Enough is enough!” said Chongo.

Another follower, Esther Namukoko, accused the Ministry of Health of using junior health personnel to undertake tasks that did not involve money.

“I am waiting for some bosses to be fired for using this innocent soul as they pocketed money meant for transporting such sensitive samples. These government officials are so funny when it comes to money using juniors for their benefits, but God has exposed some of them. That instruction, I applaud,” stated Namukoko.