President Edgar Lungu has today sworn in Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor. Also sworn in is Emily Sikazwe as Vice Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). The two new office bearers were ratified by Parliament last week as per constitutional requirements.